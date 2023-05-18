Seun Kuti To Spend More Days In Detention

Embattled Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, will spend more days in detention as the Nigeria Police Force seeks four days extension to conclude an investigation on his alleged assault on one of its personnel.

Recall that Seun was arraigned in court on Tuesday after a video of him slapping a police officer went viral on social media.

The offence is contrary to Section 356 of the Nigerian Criminal Code Act. Naija News understands that the singer was granted a suspended bail on Tuesday. However, the musician could not return home yet due to a delay caused by the Chief Magistrate and Registrar of the Yaba Court in Lagos to sign his bail papers.

However, the police returned Seun to court today, seeking the magistrate’s permission to hold him for four more days, reportedly without informing the musician’s lawyers.

Naija News learnt that the Chief Magistrate, Adeola Olatubosun, granted the prosecutors’ plea and extended Kuti’s remand until May 22.

Simon Lough (SAN), who led a police legal team to the court, had moved the application. According to him, the extension is to allow further investigation into the case.

The police prosecutors had earlier claimed at the Magistrate Court that the assaulted policeman went into a coma after leaving Seun’s house and received treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

“Seun Kuti was rushed back to court by police to get four more days’ extension to conclude investigations. This is apparently to forestall the commencement of his summer tour that should start on Saturday.

“The case was stood down, and his lawyers are heading to court. Instead of signing his bail bond, the Chief Magistrate commenced a secret hearing that didn’t notify his lawyers,” SaharaReporters quoted a source saying.