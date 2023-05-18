Seun Kuti: ‘Peter Obi Is Even More Corrupt Than Tinubu’ – Reno Omokri

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has berated the Labour Party (LP) supporters popularly known as ‘Obidients’ for mocking embattled Nigerian afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, over his ordeal with the Nigerian police.

Naija News reports that Reno, in a statement via social media, titled ‘Setting Straight The Record on Peter Obi and Seun Kuti’, said it is wrong to celebrate Seun’s current ordeal because he failed to support the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, during the 2023 election.

According to him, the idea that the former governor of Anambra State is an incorruptible man is false, stressing he is even more corrupt than the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Reno recalled how Peter Obi saved the state funds in his own bank which annually yields personal profit for him and it is a similar case in which Tinubu is being accused of benefitting from Lagos State funds.

He noted that it is only in Nigeria Peter Obi could get away with such a crime, adding that if a Northern Muslim did it, the Southern press would condemn it.

He said, “Since the slapping incident involving Seun Kuti and the policeman, which I condemn, Obidients have been celebrating what they see as Seun’s downfall, which they see as divine retribution for not supporting Peter Obi. But the downfall of a man is not the end of his life.

“One publicly said it served Seun Kuti right for not supporting the purest, cleanest and most capable candidate.

“This idea that Peter Obi is an incorruptible man is false. Peter Obi is at least as corrupt, or even more so, than Tinubu, the known dr*g lord. This man saved the equivalent of $50 million of Anambra state money in his own bank. Fidelity Bank.A bank in which he had significant interests. A bank where he was a former chairman.

“In a year, that money will yield at least $5 million when invested in the S&P 500 (likely more). Much of that $5 million minimum annual yield would be Peter Obi’s personal profit. And that is every year.

“And then you guys are here, rightly pillorying Tinubu for benefitting from Lagos’s money through Alphabeta.

“And they know they have no defence against this corruption. That is why when you bring it up, they immediately shift away from the issues and insult you, so you can leave the issue and get angry or accuse you of being anti-Igbo.

“When I was donating millions to Onitsha Market fire victims, I was not anti-Igbo. When I fought Buhari for eight years for not being fair to Ndi’Igbo, I was not anti-Igbo. When I gave out ₦2.3 million as palliatives to Nigerians (of which 38% of the recipients were Igbo), I was not anti-Igbo.

“The man further went on to invest Anambra state funds in a beer brewery in which he had interests. That is Fidel Marcos-level corruption.

“Seun Kuti made a mistake. I accept that. But he is still a VERY GREAT NIGERIAN from an even GREATER family that has served Nigeria”