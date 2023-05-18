Rebellion Against My Candidacy Will Not Work – Abbas

The frontline Speakership candidate for the incoming 10th House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has said the decision of some aspirants to reject his candidacy will not work.

Naija News reports that Abbas made this known on Wednesday night at a meeting with lawmakers-elect at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Abbas urged the aspirants who are opposed to his candidacy to engage in constructive criticism, saying he was chosen because of his pedigree, even as he also denied sharing committees.

The lawmaker added that rebellion against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, will not work.

He said: “Mr Speaker has not had a discussion on interests in the 10th Assembly. The speaker’s support is based on my pedigree and capacity. He believes I would sustain the achievements of the ninth assembly. Let the contestants engage you on the issues. Is he competent, is he transparent, does he have the right temperament, is he just and fair? These are the right questions.

“If anyone is trying to drag you to go for another house project, be mindful. In the past, it did not work, in the 8th Assembly it did not work, what makes you think that in the 10th Assembly under a veteran politician like Asiwaju, it will work? If you are here to take dividends of democracy to your people if you are here to contribute your own quota in lawmaking, believe me, rebellion against the government should not be one of those things you should do.

“What you need is constructive engagement. We need guided cooperation between the two tiers of government. So, please take note of that. It is a lie that committees have already been shared among certain members.”