Police Spokesman Gives Update On Three Officers Brutalizing Okada Man In Viral Video

The Nigerian Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has said the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has arrested and detained its officers involved in the brutal assault of an Okada rider in Lagos.

Naija News reports that in the wake of the treatment meted at Nigerian afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, a video of three police officers struggling with an Okada man, identified as Al-Hassan Usman, made the rounds online on Wednesday.

The video captured the moment Usman was trying to fend off the violent officers who were hell-bent on taking his motorcycle.

Two of the policemen were seen aggressively pushing Usman away from the bike, leading to severe injury on his forehead.

The third police officer rode away on Usman’s bike while his two other accomplices hurriedly left the scene in a tricycle.

The incident, which reportedly happened in the Abule Egba area of Lagos State four days ago, sparked outrage on social media as Nigerians called for the punishment of the erring officers.

Reacting to the development on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, the Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, speaking during a Twitter Space webinar, organised by Premium Times, confirmed the arrest and detention of the officers.

According to him, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, had sent the video to him via WhatsApp and they do not waste time in punishing erring police officers.

He said, “They have been detained, I’m saying it now. I got the video of the Abule Egba incident on my WhatsApp from the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, and when he sends material to me like that, I know what it means.

“We don’t waste time when our men misbehave”

Adejobi added that the Lagos police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, will take photos of the detained officers and make them available to the public, to further confirm that the police had taken action on the matter.