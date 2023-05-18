Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 18th May, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 18th May 2023.

The PUNCH: The Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party on Wednesday expressed anger over the telephone conversation between the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken and the President-elect, Bola Tinubu. Blinken pledged stronger ties between the US and Nigeria during a 20-minute telephone call to Tinubu, who is in France.

The Guardian: There is a growing disquiet among politicians over secret moves by some members of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet to be appointed as ministers by the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Vanguard: There was a drama at the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, yesterday, as the factional National Chairman of the Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa, clashed with members of the party loyal to the presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

ThisDay: United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, yesterday, gave details of the attack on a US convoy in Anambra State on Tuesday. Blinken disclosed that four members of the advance party were killed, with the whereabouts of some others still unknown. He said the motive for the attack was yet unknown, stressing that it may not have been pre-targeted at the US mission.

The Nation: Institutional reforms and rapid development will get immediate priority from the incoming administration, President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said. Besides, he pledged to unify the country and ensure the continuation of the positive relationship between Nigeria and the United States (U.S.).

Daily Trust: The federal government has threatened to hire ad-hoc doctors with salaries of the striking resident doctors. The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, gave the hint during a Channels Television programme.

