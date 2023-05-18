Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 18th May 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 17th May, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N743 and sell at N749 on Wednesday 17th May 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N743 Selling Rate N749

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

A report has revealed that outgoing governors, including Nyesom Wike (Rivers State), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta State), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano State), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom State), Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa State), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara State), Ben Ayade (Cross River State), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia State), and David Umahi (Ebonyi State) among others would be vacating office on May 29 with a debt of 3.06 trillion.

This means their successors would battle to offset the enormous debt they incurred in their eight years of service, including unpaid salaries of civil servants and others.

Other outgoing governors that fall into this category are Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu State), Samuel Ortom (Benue State), Darius Ishaku (Taraba State), Abubakar Bello (Niger State), Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi State), Nasir El-Rufai Kaduna State), Simon Lalong (Plateau State), Aminu Masari (Katsina State) and Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto State).

Though Zamfara State Governor, Matawalle lost his re-election bid for eight years in office, he also falls in this category.