N200 Billion Has Been Spent For 2023 Census Preparation – NPC

The National Population Commission (NPC) has revealed that it has spent about N200 billion for the preparation of the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

Naija News reports that the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Nasir Kwarra, made this known while speaking at a breakfast meeting on Thursday.

Kwarra stated that the money spent was part of the N800 billion expected from the federal government as the total budget for the conduct of the population census.

He said the money included the cost of more than five years of preparing for the exercise, adding that about one million personnel have been recruited to conduct a credible and acceptable digital census.

The NPC boss also asserted that the cost of conducting a digital census was high as the commission would be procuring equipment and data needed for the exercise.

Kwarra, however, assured Nigerians of the commission’s commitment to ensuring a credible census.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the postponement of the census in April. The exercise was billed to take place across the country between May 3 and 5.

We Are Already Under Pressure, Throw Out Atiku’s Request For Live Broadcast – INEC Tells Court

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday, opposed the application for a live broadcast of the proceedings at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking via its counsel, A.B Mahmud, the electoral body urged the tribunal to reject the application.

Speaking further, the lawyer noted that the court is a public place, already made accessible to the public and there is no need for a live broadcast.

Mahmud noted that the broadcast of proceedings is subject to rigorous legal restrictions in the jurisdictions where it is practised.

He also stated that there is a difference between televising and live-streaming proceedings.