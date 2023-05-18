Messi Gets Fresh Contract Offer From Saudi Arabia

A Saudi Arabia club has reportedly tabled a mouthwatering offer for former Barcelona star and Argentine national football captain, Lionel Messi.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Thursday claimed that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player is set to be offered an improved contract offer of €500 million to move to Saudi Arabia.

Messi’s two-year deal at PSG draws to a closed end and it is unlikely that the Paris club will extend their deal with the 35-year-old following a frosty relationship with the club board.

Messi’s former club, Barcelona are keenly interested in a deal to return the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner back to Spain but is faced with stiff competition from the money-soaked Saudi Arabia.

It has, however, also been pointed out – by the founder of Mediapro, Jaume Roures – that retracing of steps to Barcelona remains Messi’s preference.

While that remains on the cards, speculations are that Al-Hilal is keen on reuniting Messi with his long-time rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays for Riyadh, with Cadena Ser being told that he has received a record-breaking approach that would see him earn half a billion over the course of just one season.