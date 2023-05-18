Lagos Police Boss Visits Okada Rider Brutalised By Policemen

The Commissioner of police in Lagos State, CP Idowu Owohunwa, on Thursday, visited the commercial motorcyclist, popularly called Okada, who was brutally assaulted by some policemen in a viral video.

Recall that a concerned Nigerian, Adebowale Afolabi had on 17th May, 2023 called the attention of the police to the incident which occurred near Abule Egba bridge.

In the video, one of the policemen was seen hitting his baton on the man as another pushed him away.

The man, who tried to wrestle his motorcycle with the policemen, sustained injury as he held on to his forehead where blood was seen gushing out from.

The third policeman rode away on the victim’s bike while the two others immediately left the scene in a tricycle.

However, spokesman of the police in Lagos Benjamin Hundeyin revealed the police commissioner visited the man, condemned the policemen’s actions and told the public that disciplinary action had already been taken against the policemen.

He said, “CP Idowu Owohunwa today visited the young man involved in this incident and members/leadership of Hausa community in Abattoir Market, Agege.

“The CP, who condemned the excessive use of force by the policemen in enforcing the existing ban on use of motorcycles in certain parts of Lagos State, has assured members of the public that the disciplinary measures already initiated against the men would be brought to a logical conclusion and the outcome made public.

“The Command will continue to ensure that the rule of law is upheld, while not relenting in enforcing the laws of the land.”