Zamfara Governor Under Investigation For N70 Billion Fraud – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced an ongoing investigation into Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, for an alleged N70 billion fraud.

The anti-graft agency also confirmed that a former Minister of Power, Sale Mamman who was recently arrested over an alleged N22 billion fraud, remains in detention.

Addressing the press during a briefing, Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, responded to the recent allegations made by Governor Matawalle and urged Nigerians not to be swayed by his remarks.

Speaking through the Director of Public Affairs of the commission, Osita Nwajah, Bawa explained that the EFCC was not obligated to dignify Matawalle with a response, but it chose to do so in order to set the record straight.

“It is intriguing that Matawalle would want to take on the role of a supervisor, who tells the EFCC whom to investigate. Is this a case of a ‘thief’ saying he must not be touched until other ‘thieves’ are caught? Unfortunately, it is not within Matawalle’s remit to dictate to the EFCC whom to arrest, when and where.

“Suspects in the custody of the Commission cut across all sectors and social class.

“The qualification to get a space in the Commission’s detention facility is to commit a crime. It does not matter whether you are a priest, Imam, Governor, or minister,” Nwajah stated.

The EFCC emphasized that individuals from various backgrounds and positions, including priests, Imams, governors, and ministers, have been held in its custody based on their alleged involvement in criminal activities.

Nwajah highlighted that even a former Minister of Power is currently in EFCC custody facing corruption allegations of N22 billion.

The agency pointed out that Governor Matawalle conveniently did not raise concerns about this particular case.

The EFCC aims to maintain its commitment to thorough investigations and bringing those involved in fraudulent activities to justice.

While Governor Matawalle’s allegations have drawn attention, the agency asserts its independence and dedication to upholding the law.

The ongoing investigation into the governor’s alleged fraud is part of the EFCC’s efforts to combat corruption and ensure accountability in public offices.

EFCC’s statement is coming days after Matawalle asked the commission to probe the outgoing members of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet.