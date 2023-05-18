Jose Mourinho Takes Roma To Europa League Final

Jose Mourinho has taken Italian Serie A side, Roma to the Europa League final by holding Bayer Leverkusen to a scoreless draw.

The Italian team advanced by winning the first leg 1-0 thanks to Edoardo Bove’s goal.

In the first 45 minutes of the second leg tie at BayArena on Thursday, May 18, Moussa Diaby’s team struck the crossbar, but they were unable to score.

Roma advanced to the May 31 final in Budapest on a 1-0 aggregate after both teams failed to score in Germany.

The scoreless draw did not reflect the effort Bayer Leverkusen put in to ensure that they overturn the scoreline. The German club registered 23 shots, 6 of which were on target. While Roma managed just one shot and none was on target.

As for ball possession, Leverkusen completely outplayed Mourinho’s team with 72 percent of ball possession while Roma had only 28 percent. In the end, the outcome of the first leg made all the difference.

This means that Mourinho has won all five of his previous five matches in European competition, including Roma’s victory in the Europa Conference League last season.

It will be interesting to see him continue with that form in the Europa League final on May 31. On the said date, Roma will take on Sevilla who knocked out Juventus 3-2 on aggregate. The Spanish La Liga club are the most successful team in the second-tier European club competition.