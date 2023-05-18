Jigawa: NNPP Senatorial Candidate Rabiu Taura Is Dead

The candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) for Jigawa Northwest Senatorial District in the 2023 general elections, Alh. Rabi’u Isah Taura has passed away.

Taura died on Tuesday morning after enduring a severe backache for an extended period of time.

He had previously held several positions in the government, including serving as the Jigawa State secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and as a Commissioner of Land and Agriculture and Natural Resources during Sule Lamido’s administration.

After a falling out with Lamido, he defected to the NNPP alongside Aminu Ibrahim Ringim, who was the NNPP gubernatorial candidate at the time.

Taura is survived by his wives, children, and grandchildren.

In a statement to the press, Ringim confirmed the news of Taura’s passing and expressed his condolences.

He described the death as a significant loss, not only for the family but also for the state and the country as a whole.

Ringim offered prayers for the departed soul and for the family to find strength during this difficult time.

The funeral prayer is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 10:00 am in Taura Local Government, where Taura will be laid to rest.