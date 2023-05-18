I Regret Supporting Tambuwal To Become Speaker In The 7th NASS –  Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has disclosed how he regretted supporting the outgoing governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal to emerge as Speaker in the 7th National Assembly.

Naija News reports that Gbajabiamila who is the incumbent Speaker for the 9th National Assembly while recalling how he backed Tambuwal to be Speaker then said “I regret it.”

His submission was made on Wednesday in Abuja at Transcorp during the meeting of the Joint Task – 10th.

This platform earlier reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) anointed candidate for the position of 10th Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio held a meeting on Wednesday night with Gbajabiamila and factional members of the Opposition Parties in the 10th Assembly.

The meeting was called at the behest of the Joint Task of the 10th Assembly, a collective of members-elect representing various political parties who secured seats in the national assembly.

The primary objective of the meeting was to foster collaboration among all factional returning members and other members-elect who support the preferred aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The Speaker, who expressed how he regretted championing the cause for Tambuwal to be Speaker for the 7th Assembly was recalling how the opposition caucus had hitherto wanted to oppose the consensus candidates of the APC.

It was gathered that the party’s consensus candidates for the Speaker of the 10th National Assembly, Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu were adopted by the opposition caucus.