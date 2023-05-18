I Have Never Said I Am The Labour Party National Chairman – Lamidi Apapa Gives Update Amidst Party Crisis

The factional ‘National Chairman’ of the Labour Party (LP), Lamidi Apapa has denied ever claiming to be the national chairman of the party.

Apapa claimed that he is only the acting national chairman of the Labour Party and there is no controversy about his role in the party as many people are painting it to be.

Speaking on Thursday during an interview with Arise TV, the embattled Apapa maintained that should Julius Abure be successful in clearing the court cases against him, he is fully welcome to take his position as the LP national chairman.

Abure also claimed those spreading contrary claims about him are simply doing it because they are ignorant or mischievous.

In his words; “For anybody to now say which one am I claiming now, is it acting chairman or whatever? I have never said I am the National Chairman of the party. I said I am the acting national chairman of the party.

“If Abure is lucky to get himself cleared from his forgery cases, he can come back and take back his position. I am in acting capacity for you to know the love I have for the party. But because of people who want to misinterpret the whole thing, they are saying it the way they want it or the way they understand it.

“Some people are acting out of ignorance but I don’t blame them, if they know the consequence of disobeying court orders, I don’t think they would have done it.”

Naija News reports the Labour Party has been plunged into a leadership crisis following the tussle between Abure and Apapa regarding the national chairmanship seat.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, affirmed Apapa as the acting national chairman of the party pending any other court order.