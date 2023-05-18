Ex-Celtic Star Hopes Rangers Can Rescue Joe Aribo From Southampton

Former Celtic striker John Hartson thinks Glasgow Rangers should sign Southampton midfielder Joe Aribo if they have the means to do so.

Aribo had trouble adjusting to life in the English Premier League after switching from Rangers to Southampton for a transfer fee worth £6 million during last summer’s transfer window.

The 26-year-old Nigeria international managed to score just two goals for the Saints in 26 games despite playing mostly as an attacking midfielder.

Since he has struggled to find playing time under three different managers, the Super Eagles star may leave the relegated club as they prepare for life in the Championship.

On the contrary, Joe Aribo thoroughly enjoyed his time with Rangers since he joined the club in the summer of 2017. He helped them win the league in the 2020–2021 season, as well as one Scottish Cup victory. He also helped Rangers to get to the Europa League final last season.

Aribo won the Young Player of the Year and Goal of the Season awards while playing for Rangers. He scored 26 goals in 149 games for the Scottish team.

John Hartson said, “I’d take him back in a heartbeat if the opportunity was there but how would it work financially?

“Southampton will want some of the fees back if he’s out of the picture, meanwhile Michael Beale wants to build his team. And if they sign Malik Tillman?

“If the Aribo became available I’d take him. He knows the club and did well so why not. But it will depend on wages and fees.”