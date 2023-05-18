Dino Melaye Releases Governorship Campaign Posters

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 11 Kogi State governorship election, Dino Melaye has released his campaign posters.

Naija News reports Melaye unveiled the campaign posters for the forthcoming governorship election in a series of tweets via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The former Kogi West Senator also released pictures for his campiagn days after unveiling his running mate, who is a member of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Hon. Habeebat Deen.

See the campaign posters below.

Nigerian Witches Send Message To Melaye

Nigerian witches under the aegis of White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria have written to the former Kogi West lawmaker.

This comes ahead of the governorship polls in the state slated for November 2023 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the group, if Melaye truly desires to emerge winner at the governorship polls in November, then he should see them.

Naija News gathered from Nigerian Tribune that the group’s spokesperson, Dr Okhue Oboi in a statement on Saturday said they have consulted with many tribes in the state and they have heard them out, do it will be in the best interest of Melaye to reach out to them.