Atiku And Tinubu Agree To Accept INEC Documents In Presidential Election Petition

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abubakar Atiku and President-elect, Bola Tinubu have reached an agreement not to object to the documents from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) pertaining to the February 25 presidential election.

However, they insist that the documents must be certified as true reflections of the original copies in accordance with the law on document admissibility.

Naija News gathered that the decision was reached and conveyed to the 5-man panel of Justices of the Presidential Election Petition Court during the proceedings of the joint petition filed by Atiku and PDP challenging the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the disputed election.

The leader of Atiku’s legal team, Chief Chris Uche SAN, communicated the decisions of the lawyers to the Court during Thursday’s proceedings.

The president-elect represented by Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and other legal representatives, confirmed their agreement with Atiku’s position not to object to the certified documents from the electoral body.

Olanipekun noted that they jointly decided to allow the Court to freely scrutinize the documents to ensure a fair and just judgment.

The leader of the legal team for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) confirmed the same position to the Court.

He explained that they agreed to these decisions to facilitate the smooth presentation of Atiku’s petition.

The counsel for INEC, Abubakar Balarabe Mahmoud, stated that the electoral body would be prepared to provide all the necessary documents in a timely manner to ensure a speedy and efficient hearing of all the petitions challenging the presidential election.