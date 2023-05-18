APC Reacts As Oppostion Knocks US Secretary Of State For Calling Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the telephone conversation between the United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, and the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, as a welcome development.

According to the Director of Publicity for the APC, Bala Ibrahim, Bliken has the right to talk to the incoming president on ways to strengthen the relationship between the United States and Nigeria.

He said the majority of the opposition members criticising the US for its action needed some form of enlightenment on what ‘democracy’ and ‘bilateral relationship’ connote.

Ibrahim stated that there is nothing wrong or undemocratic with Blinken calling Tinubu because the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recognises him as the president-elect.

He said: “I think these people (opposition) misunderstand the meaning of democracy. They should also learn the meaning of bilateral relationships. Once an election is conducted and there is a body that is charged with the responsibility of deciding or playing umpire in the election. If that body has made a pronouncement, it stands valid until it is vitiated by a court of competent jurisdiction.

“Nobody is saying people should not go to court to challenge an election outcome. But nobody should say the announcement by the electoral umpire is void simply because there are those who are challenging the outcome. The position of the law is that you are innocent until proven otherwise. And who alleged is burdened by proof. It is for him to prove the wrongdoing or the invalidity of the result.

“Now, while that is ongoing, it doesn’t mean countries should not have a bilateral relationship. Every country is a sovereign entity that cannot be challenged by individuals who have contested and lost elections. They should go and continue licking their wounds and allow the legal process to continue. Diplomacy and diplomatic relationship cannot be dictated by their own wishes. No, it doesn’t work like that.

“There is nothing wrong with Blinken calling the president-elect. It is actually in line. America is the bastion of democracy, the biggest democracy in the world and one country that has practised democracy longer than any country in the world knows the meaning of that better than any other democrat in the world. For Blinken to call and discuss with the president-elect, they know the implication and meaning. There is nothing undemocratic or bad about it.”