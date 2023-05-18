APC Dismisses Expulsion Of Former Gombe Gov., Danjuma Goje

The National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the expulsion of the former Governor of Gombe State, Senator Danjuma Goje.

Recall that Goje was expelled on April 18 for alleged anti-party activities according to a statement by the APC chairman in Kashere ward, Akko local government area, Tanimu Abdullahi.

The ward chairman accused Goje of several offences, including failure to grace the flag off of APC’s governorship campaign and general anti-party activities.

He also lamented that the former Governor could not win his ward for the APC but was defeated by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded 2023 polls.

In a statement on Thursday, the APC spokesperson, Felix Morka said all the actions of the party in Gombe have been set aside pending a review and decision of the national working committee (NWC).

Morka, however, stated that Goje remains a bonafide member of the party.

He said: “The attention of the national headquarters of APC has been drawn to media reports of the purported expulsion of His Excellency, Senator Mohammad Danjuma Goje by the Gombe State Executive Committee of our party.

“The party has directed that the said expulsion and all related actions in the matter be, and are hereby, set aside pending further review and decision of the party’s NWC on the matter.

“Therefore, Senator Goje is, and remains, a bonafide member of the Gombe state chapter of our party.”