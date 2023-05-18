Apapa Speaks On Writing Letter Seeking Withdrawal Of Obi’s Petition From Tribunal

The factional National Chairman of the Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa, has denied claims that he wrote a letter calling for the withdrawal of the petition filed by Peter Obi against the victory of President-elect Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Apapa had been accused by some LP chieftains of indulging in anti-party activities by allegedly approaching the tribunals to withdraw all the cases lodged by party candidates across the board.

During an appearance on Arise Television on Thursday, Apapa said he has never written any purported letter demanding the withdrawal of Obi’s petition at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

Apapa stated that he desires Obi to win at the tribunal, claiming that he is being blackmailed by some members loyal to the embattled National Chairman, Julius Abure.

The factional chairman also denied allegations that he is a mole of the All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that he has been in the LP for 21 years.

He said: “I didn’t write any letters. During the last court hearing, after the sitting at FCT, I only spoke that now that I’m in charge of the party as the acting chairman, I’m entitled to be briefed on all the [things] going on in the party. I didn’t write any letters.

“Let them confront me and show evidence of that letter. It is not true. I didn’t collect money also from anyone and I didn’t write any letters.

“If I want to write a letter to any lawyer, don’t I have my own signature? I’m telling you it’s a lie and no letter emanated from me calling to withdraw all cases. They are just doing that to blackmail me. I have my name and my signature.”