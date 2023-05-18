‘Accusation Against Wife Is False And Malicious’ – Saint Obi’s Family Breaks Silence

The family of late Nollywood actor, Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi, has broken silence on his demise.

Recall that news about the actor’s demise broke over the weekend after battling an undisclosed ailment and he was said to have died on May 7, in the home of one of his siblings in Jos.

However, Nigerian movie producer, Zik Zulu Okafor, in a lengthy article via Facebook earlier this week, recounted how Saint Obi’s marriage took him away from his friends and the movie industry.

In the article, Okafor revealed the deceased married a top executive in a telecommunication company and her siblings always saw him as a gold digger.

Naija News reports that the family of the deceased in a statement on Thursday, debunked the claims that his marriage led to his sudden death.

They described the publication as false, malicious, and insensitive to Saint Obi’s wife, children, and the entire family.

The family of the late thespian added that details of the burial arrangement will soon be made public.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to the publication by one Mr. Zik Zulu Okafor concerning the death of our son, Mr. Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi, and the accompanying negative commentary in social and other media portraying his widow in an unfair and most defamatory manner. This is in no way, shape or form an accurate portrayal of the Lynda that we know and relate with.

“The Nwafor family also views the said article by Mr. Okafor as sad and most unfortunate. It was neither written in consultation with any member of the family nor authored with our consent or authority. We totally disassociate ourselves from it.

“The views and allegations contained therein are entirely the opinion of the writer. They are false, malicious and insensitive to the wife, children and entire family he left behind.

“This is a mourning period for the family, and while we appreciate the condolences of friends, fans, and well-wishers, we ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this time.

“The funeral rites will be communicated to the public in due course. May the soul of our dearly beloved brother, son, father and husband, rest in perfect peace. Amen. Signed,

“Ugoeze Edith Chinyere Obichuku Mrs. Freda Nwachukwu Eldest Sister (Texas, U.S.A) Elder Sister (Jos, Nigeria)

“For: The Nwafor Family of Umuezealaeze, Alaenyi, Ogwa, Mbatoli L.G.A, Imo State”