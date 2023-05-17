Yul Edochie Returns To Movie Location Alongside Judy Austin Weeks After Sons Death

Nollywood actor cum movie producer, Yul Edochie, has returned to the movie location, weeks after the death of his son, Kambilichukwu Edochie.

Although his first wife, May Edochie is yet to return to social media, Yul and his second wife, Judy Austin have moved on with their lives.

Naija News reports that Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins, a close friend of Judy, took to her Instagram page on Tuesday night, to share a video of herself with Yul Edochie and other crew members on a movie set.

According to Sarah, the new movie titled ‘Local Hot Cake’ is produced by Judy and directed by Yul Edochie.

She wrote: “We are cooking something beautiful for you all On the set of LOCAL HOT CAKE Produced by lJELE herself @judyaustin1 Directed by Odogwu @yuledochie Anticipate”

Yul Edochie’s Daughter, Danielle Dumps Father’s Surname

Meanwhile, Danielle Edochie, the first child and only daughter of popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has carried out an unusual action on her social media page amidst the ongoing saga in her family.

A glance at the YouTube page indicated that she has removed her father’s name from her names on social media.

Recall that Danielle stepmother, Judy Austin had come under heavy backlash after a Thanksgiving video praising God for the birth of her child weeks after her co-wife, May lost her first son.

Nigerians had berated Austin for being insensitive considering that the Edochie’s recently lost their first son.

Netizens also showed their dissatisfaction with Edochie for sharing the thanksgiving video of his second wife barely two months after the death of their son.

Amid the online drama, a glance at Yul’s daughter, Danielle’s Instagram bio shows that it has been edited and her father’s name yanked off.

The Edochie family name could no longer be spotted on the IG bio as it used to.

The name ‘DIANA DANIELLE DUBEM’ boldly stood on the page.