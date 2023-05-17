You Are Opponents Of Transparency – Ezekwesili Knocks Tinubu Over Rejection Of Election Tribunal Live Broadcast

Former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili has reacted to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu’s rejection of the application by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar for a live broadcast of the proceedings of the election petition tribunal.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu’s counsels had urged the tribunal to throw out the petition as it was a ridicule of the court’s honour.

They insisted that the court “is not a rostrum or a soapbox. It is not also a stadium or theatre. It is not an arena for ‘public’ entertainment.”

The respondents argued that the court of law at all times should remain what is expected to be which according to them, a serene, disciplined, hallowed, tranquil, honourable and decorous institution and place.

Reacting via Twitter, Ezekwesili opined that those who are against the live broadcast are against transparency.

She insisted that if the Executive and Legislature do live broadcasts then the Judiciary should not be an exception.

She said, “The thing about televised court proceedings is that those who vehemently oppose it are likely to also be opponents of transparency in overall governance. These are folks who thrive in opaqueness.

“If the Executive and Legislature do live broadcast, so also can the Judiciary.”