Why We Searched Seun Kuti’s House – Lagos Police

The Lagos State Police Command has explained why its operatives invaded the home of the Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, in the Ikeja area of the state on Monday.

Naija News reported that police operatives on Tuesday stormed the residence of Seun Kuti and ransacked it in search of evidence of alleged criminal activities.

The police officers, who took the musician along when they went to his house, thoroughly combed the rooms and reportedly seized Kuti’s wife’s mobile phone during the search.

Reacting to the criticisms that greeted the house search, the spokesman of the Lagos State Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the police ransacked Kuti’s house over the alleged discovery of suspicious things that needed to be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

In a series of tweets via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, he said, “In the course of our investigation, we stumbled on certain suspicious things that needed to be proven/disproved beyond a reasonable doubt.

“We, therefore, applied for and duly got a search warrant from the court, which we have executed. Investigation continues.

“No law restricts the police to investigate only the initial crime. World over, Police Departments stumble on other crimes while investigating an initial crime and we are duty bound to investigate them in line with our mandate of detecting and investigating crimes.”