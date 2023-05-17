Why We Cannot Help Ailing Actors Begging On TV And Radio – Mr Latin

Comic Yoruba Nollywood actor and President of the Theatre Arts and Movies Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr Latin, has given a reason why the union cannot help some ailing thespians in the movie industry.

Naija News reports that the actor, during an interview on 32FM, Ibadan, said TAMPAN has spent over N10 million on actors with health challenges since he assumed the office of the president.

According to him, ailing actors who are seen begging for financial assistance on Television and radio are not active members of TAMPAN, hence the association cannot help them.

Mr Latin added that the movie association only assists active members that are faced with health challenges.

He said, “Since I became the President of TAMPAN, we have spent over N10million on actor’s health challenges. The ones you see going on TVor radio to beg for money are not active members of the association. We always come to the aid of all active members”.

Area Boys ‘Stop’ Mr Latin From Accessing Murphy Afolabi’s Burial

Meanwhile, some youths in Mopelufa, Adamo, in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State caused pandemonium on Monday afternoon as the President of the Theatre Arts and Movies Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr Latin, was stopped from accessing the burial ground of his colleague, Murphy Afolabi.

Naija News learnt that the youths, who were said to be “omo adugbo,” demanded that Mr Latin settle them before he would be allowed to access the burial venue.

According to PUNCH, the issue was later resolved and the comic actor was eventually granted access to Afolabi’s burial ground.