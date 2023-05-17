Why Tinubu Should Strengthen EFCC, ICPC – Buhari Govt

The Federal Government has advised the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to strengthen the anti-corruption and reform-minded agencies to effectively function well and contribute to the development of the nation.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, gave the advice on Tuesday in Abuja at the unveiling of the Gender and Environmental Reporting Frameworks for Nigeria’s Oil, Gas, and Mining sectors.

She asked the incoming administration to position the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) well to guide and shape the economic and other policies of the government.

Ahmed also stated that the latest frameworks, put together by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), would help in resolving the negative impact of oil, gas, and mineral exploration in host communities nationwide.

She said, “Let me also use this opportunity to appeal to the incoming administration to strengthen anti-corruption agencies and reform-minded institutions like NEITI in its economic policy agenda, considering the agency’s unique national and international mandates.

“Through its regular oil, gas, and mining audits, and publications of timely policy papers, NEITI is well-positioned to guide and shape government policies in the energy sector and contribute to robust economic and public finance management in Nigeria. The agency occupies a very important position in Nigeria’s economic landscape.”