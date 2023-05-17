US Speaks As Gunmen Murder Embassy Officials In Nigeria

The White House has confirmed that no American citizen was murdered in the ambush of a United States Embassy convoy that occurred on Tuesday.

Naija News recalls that gunmen had targeted the convoy of U.S. Embassy staffers in southeast Nigeria, killing two of its local workers and two policemen,

The attack occurred in a major road in Ogbaru local government area in Anambra State, one of the epicenters of separatist violence in the region

A police spokesman in Anambra, Tochukwu Ikenga said, “The hoodlums murdered two of the Police Mobile Force operatives and two staff of the Consulate, and set their bodies ablaze and their vehicles.”

He also revealed that the assailants made away with two police operatives and a driver of the second vehicle in the convoy.

Ikenga confirmed that joint security forces “have embarked on a rescue and recovery operation in the area.”

Reacting to the ambush, a personnel of the US National Security Council, John Kirby said that no citizens of America wax involved.

“No US citizens were involved and therefore there were no US citizens hurt.

“We are aware of some casualties, perhaps even some killed,” he said.