VIDEO: Policemen Humiliate Seun Kuti, Seize Wife’s Phone While Searching Apartment

Some aggrieved Lagos State Policemen at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, humiliated Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti while in detention at the police cell on Monday.

Naija News learnt that the policemen took turns to threaten Seun, saying he would have been a dead man if they were the ones involved in the altercation.

A source who spoke with PUNCH said, “Some of my colleagues who were aggrieved over the incident took turns in humiliating and threatening Seun Kuti on Monday.

“The officers told him that he would have been dead if they were the ones he slapped during the altercation with their colleague on Saturday.

“He wasn’t even allowed to make a written statement until about 8 pm on Monday night, and he refused to give a statement after he was brought to the counter.”

Also, officers of the State Police Command on Tuesday evening, stormed the Akin Osiyemi residence of Seun Kuti, off Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos for a search and reportedly seized his wife’s mobile phone in the process.

According to an eyewitness, the policemen took the singer alongside while searching his apartment for exhibits.

The eyewitness said, “The police officers invaded Seun’s home here on my street, Akin Osiyemi, and he was in the vehicle with them while in handcuffs. They stormed and searched his apartment. But they also seized his wife’s phone before driving off with Seun Kuti.”

Recall that Kuti was over the weekend, involved in an altercation with a police officer on the Third Mainland bridge in Lagos and slapped the officer during the encounter.

Following the encounter, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba ordered the arrest of the singer for investigation.

On Monday, the Lagos Police PRO, Ben Hundeyin confirmed the arrest of Kuti after he turned up at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, in the company of his lawyer and family representative.