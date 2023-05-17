Tinubu Might Be A Drug Lord But He Is Better Than You And Osinbajo Times 10 – Reno Omokri Knocks Peter Obi

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has disagreed with the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi over his statement that the vice president Yemi Osinbajo would have made a better president compared to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Omokri who insisted that Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the best presidential candidate argued that Osinbajo is not better than Tinubu.

Speaking via his Instagram account, he pointed out that Osinbajo has spent eight years in power and has not in any way made the country better.

The media personality noted that as Governor Tinubu was able to build new cities from scratch, ports, rail infrastructure, roads, hospitals, industries, independent power stations, and achieve other feats.

He argued that Obi was only able to boast of a beer factory during his time as governor.

Omokri maintained that Tinubu is way better than Osinbajo and Obi put together.

He wrote, “The best Presidential candidate, in my opinion, is Waziri Atiku Abubakar. I know without a doubt that Bola Tinubu is a dr*g lord. However, I’m afraid I have to disagree with Peter Obi that Osinbajo is better than Tinubu. Look at Nigeria in the last eight years. What was Osinbajo’s impact? The reason why Peter Obi lives in Lagos and not in Anambra, where he was Governor for eight years, is because Tinubu performed as Governor of Lagos, though he also lined his pocket.

“As Governor, Tinuhu built new cities from scratch, ports, rail infrastructure, roads, hospitals l, industries, independent power stations, paid civil servants, and mentored men like Osinbajo, Fashola, Aregbesola, Fayemi, Akabueze and co, who are now movers and shakers. He also increased Lagos’s internally generated revenue by 360%.

“In contrast, what did Osinbajo and Obi achieve while in power? Osinbajo and Buhari gave us two recessions, while Peter Obi’s singular boast is the beer factory, in which he had a personal investment, and saving the then equivalent of almost $400 million of Anambra money in a bank where he had significant interest in and was its former chairman. Every time that money yielded interest, Obi personally benefited in the millions of dollars!

“Tinubu may be a dr*g lord, and I will never have anything to do with such a vile person. However, put Osinbajo and Obi together and multiply them by 10, and Tinubu is still better than them in managing men and resources.”