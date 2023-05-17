Tinubu: How I Was Granted Asylum In US

President-elect, Bola Tinubu on Wednesday reflected on his past as he recounted his experience of being granted political asylum in the United States during General Sani Abacha’s regime in 1995.

During Abacha’s rule, there was a crackdown on human rights activists, lawyers, doctors, journalists, and various groups, including Tinubu’s National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) which posed a challenge to the regime.

Under pressure from Abacha, Tinubu sought refuge outside the country.

In a phone conversation with US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, Tinubu expressed his gratitude for the support he received during those difficult times.

Tunde Rahman, spokesman for the President-elect, shared details of the conversation in a statement.

“President-elect Tinubu spoke about his time in America, recalling how he was granted asylum by the US due to his unwavering struggle for democracy in Nigeria, which led him into exile during the military junta of the late General Sani Abacha,” Rahman said.

Tinubu emphasized that one of his top priorities would be implementing institutional reforms and development programs to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic institutions and provide assistance to impoverished and vulnerable Nigerians.

In response, Secretary Blinken acknowledged the significance of Nigeria’s unity, security, economic development, and good governance, highlighting their importance for the country to thrive and set an example for other African nations.

The President-elect urged the US to recognize Nigeria’s influential role in Africa and provide support in areas such as security and economic investment, enabling the nation to lead and serve as an inspiration to the rest of the continent.

The statement concluded by noting that Secretary Blinken assured a positive and mutually beneficial relationship between the US and Nigeria.

Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos State, is scheduled to be inaugurated as the 16th President of Nigeria on May 29, 2023.