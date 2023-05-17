Speakership: Gov Zulum Opens Up On Why He Endorsed Abbas And Not Betara

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has revealed the real reason why he endorsed the consensus candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for the seat of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and not Muktar Aliyu Betara, an aspirant of the same seat who hails from the state.

Naija News gathered from Daily Trust that the governor said his endorsement of Abbas was to align himself with the position of the party’s zoning arrangement.

Zulum submitted that it would have been great for the state to produce a Vice President and a Speaker, but since Abbas has been endorsed by the party and the President-elect, they have no choice.

Recall that the APC National Working Committee(NWC) had last week endorsed Abbas for the seat of the Speaker of the house, while Benjamin Kalu was announced as his deputy.

However, Betara, who belongs to the G-7, the aggrieved group of aspirant, represents the Biu/Bayo/Shani federal constituency of Borno State in the Green Chamber and he is part of those protesting the APC’s Zoning arrangement.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by Abbas and Kalu in Abuja, the Borno governor said, “As people from Borno, we would have been very happy and proud to have both the VP and speaker. But since the party and president-elect have endorsed you, in sha Allah, you will be the speaker and deputy speaker.”

Zulum also urged them to extend hands of fellowship to other aspirants seeking the same position.

It was gathered that Abbas’ team also visited governors of Bauchi and Plateau State, Bala Mohammed and Simon Bako Lalong respectively.

The governors were reported to have admonished Abbas and his team to ensure an all-inclusive leadership if they emerge victorious.

Lalong said “I have two of my own (lawmakers from Plateau) that also indicated interest. But I granted you audience to see you. And I saw you. When I said I saw you, you know what I mean. But if you become the speaker and deputy, look at some of our interests too in the North Central Zone.”