Sina Rambo Celebrates Daughter’s Birthday With Wife Despite Feud

Nigerian singer, Sina Rambo has taken to his Instagram to share photos from his daughter’s first birthday party with his estranged wife, Heidi Korth.

It would be recalled that Rambo and Korth had been involved in a messy fight, after which she called out Rambo whom she accused of being a deadbeat father.

She had also accused him of cheating and taking money from her without paying back.

The birthday party was also attended by his brother, B-Red, and Sypro.

Sharing photos from the party, Rambo wrote; “Lola’s 1st Bday was too much fun. Thank you to everyone who came out to show my pikin love. She means the world to me! She too fine, too get swag, blue eyes , sabee dance and so sweet and brilliant to baby Lola Adeleke daddies Big Girl. Thank you @spyro__official for your dope performance my g 4 life! Thank you lord for Grace”

Davido Ignores Don Jazzy On List Of Nigerian Music Pioneers

Meanwhile, Nigerian award-winning singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has ignored veteran music executive cum singer, Don Jazzy, in his list of Nigerian music pioneers.

Naija News reports that the ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ crooner during an interview on the latest episode of Bootleg Kev audiovisual podcast, listed the Nigerian music legends otherwise known as ‘OGs’.

According to him, the likes of 2face Idibia and Nigerian music duo, P-Square were people that made things possible in the music industry.

Davido also mentioned Don Jazzy’s former partner at Mo’hit Records, D’banj, as music ‘OG’ but failed to mention the Mavin Record boss.

He said, “Definitely D’banj. He was one of the artists I saw while growing up. D’banj, 2Face…So, the big 3 then were D’banj, 2Face, and there was a group of twins called P-Square. Those were our OGs. They were the people that made this thing possible.”