Seun Kuti: Falz Tackles Police Over Ill Treatment Of Singer, Rot In System

Nigerian rapper and entertainer, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has slammed the Lagos State Police over the treatment meted at Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti.

Falz, who recently underwent a knee surgery, via his official Instagram page on Wednesday called out the Nigerian police over the dysfunction in their force.

The rapper said that even though what the son of Afrobeat legend did was wrong, assaults of such kind was usually perpetrated more by uniformed men.

Falz then urged the police to do right and address the rot in its system with the speed used to arrest and persecute Seun kuti.

He wrote: “Nobody can deny that it is wrong to hit a policeman. For mischief seekers, read that first sentence again. However, these other videos are from the other side of the spectrum.

“This is not the first, second, third, fourth, fifth, or sixth time. We see cases like these very regularly & most of the time absolutely nothing is done to the perpetrators .

“Before ENDSARS. After ENDSARS. Still very much ongoing. WHEN do we pause to actually address the root cause of all these issues – THE NIGERIA POLICE FORCE

“As we await confirmation on what actually led to the Seun Kuti reaction, we all know it’s not strange in Nigeria to see a drunk policeman.

“We all know they constantly endanger lives and property. We all know they rob and extort at gun point. We know they continue to maim and brutalize

“We all know they conduct extra judicial killings. Mr Inspector-General, IS THIS HOW POLICING IS DONE? The speed wey una take arrest & charge @bigbirdkuti , you no go use am do something about this overly dysfunctional police.”