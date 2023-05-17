Photos Of Peter Obi, Other Labour Party Officials In Court As Presidential Election Tribunal Resumes

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi was in court on Wednesday as the 2023 presidential election petition tribunal continued its sitting in Abuja.

Apart from Obi, the Director-General of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, Akin Osuntokun, the Labour Party national women leader, Mrs Dudu Manuga and others were also spotted in court.

Julius Abure was also in attendance in court but didn’t announce his appearance as the Labour Party National Chairman.

See the photos.

Earlier, Naija News reported there was a mild drama on Wednesday morning as the ‘acting’ chairman of the Labour Party, LP, Lamidi Apapa arrived at the premises of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja to attend the continued hearing of the arguments about the outcome of the 2023 presidential elections.

Recall, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, affirmed Apapa as the acting national chairman of the party pending any other court order.

Following the court order, Lamidi arrived the Appeal Court Abuja for continuation sessions of the pre-hearing of the Presidential Election Tribunal slated to resume today, and attempted to occupy the seat reserved for the National Chairman, Julius Abure but was met with resistance from some members of the party, leading to an altercation inside the court room.