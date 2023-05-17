Photos Of Lamidi Apapa Being Humiliated At Tribunal

The factional chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Lamidi Apapa, was booed and humiliated out of the premises of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on Wednesday by party supporters.

Naija News reports that Apapa was immediately taken into protective custody by men of the Nigeria Police following an attempt by party supporters to attack him.

Upon his arrival at the Court of Appeal, Apapa confronted the Director-General of Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Akin Osuntokun, over the sitting arrangement in court.

The situation was brought under control after the intervention of the Secretary of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, Josephine Ekperobe. However, things became heated again after the court adjourned the proceedings till Friday, May 19.

The factional chairman had moved to address journalists following the adjournment but was prevented and pushed out of the court by loyalists of Julius Abure.

He was, however, shielded by police officers and led out of the court. The LP faction chairman struggled to get to his car but the crowd kept trailing him. At some point, someone in the crowd removed his cap and fled.

Police officers within the premises eventually had to take him away for his safety.