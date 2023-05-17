Peter Obi Meets Dele Momodu At His London Home (Video)

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, on Tuesday, met with a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dele Momodu, at his London home.

Naija News reports that the veteran journalist cum politician celebrated his birthday with his family alongside his friends and celebrity pastor, Tobi Adegboyega.

Taking to his Instagram page, Dele Momodu shared a video of the moment Peter Obi stormed his home to join the birthday celebration.

He noted that everyone was excited to see the former governor of Anambra State at the event in his usual humility and simplicity.

Dele added that Peter Obi also met with UK-based pastor, Tobi and other of his friends at the birthday party.

He wrote: “Most honored to welcome the Labor Party Presidential candidate former GOVERNOR PETER OBI to our home in London. We both flew into London last Sunday and he had promised to drop by today despite his tight schedule…

“He met other friends in the house, including @tobiadegboyega_ , @yemiedundf , Dozy Mmobuosi, Chairman Dan Ngerem and his delightful wife Angela, Princes Adedamola & Adeyemi Aderemi, @eniolahen, Dayo Olomu, Yetunde Oduwole…

“Everyone was excited to see PETER OBI walk him in his usual humility and simplicity… I didn’t tell them he was coming”