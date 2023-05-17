Omokri Calls Out Ezekwesili After US Embassy Staff Attack In Anambra

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has slammed former Minister of Education and World Bank Vice President (Africa), Oby Ezekwesili, over her ‘inaction’ following the alleged killing of some United States (US) embassy staff in Anambra State on Tuesday.

Naija News reported that four persons lost their lives in a tragic incident that occurred in Ogbaru Local Government Area on Tuesday. The Police Public Relations Officer for the state command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident in a subsequent statement noting that among the victims were two policemen and two officials of the US Consulate. Reacting to the incident, Omokri took to his Twitter page on Tuesday to point fingers at Ezekwesili for allegedly keeping mum since the attack happened.

Omokri recalled how the former Minister reacted when a young lady identified as Deborah Samuel was attacked and killed by her colleagues in Sokoto State many months ago.

He accused Ezekwesili of being selective in her activism, alleging that if the US officials were killed in the North, the former Minister would have shouted and chased clout.

Omokri wrote: “US embassy staff were attacked yesterday in Anambra by unknown gunmen. Four have been reportedly killed. John Francis Kirby (US National Security Council Spokesperson) confirmed the incident during a @WhiteHouse press conference yesterday. Very sad. I condemn their attack and call for justice, especially as they were attacked while on a humanitarian aid mission to Anambra.

“The interesting thing is that a day after these killings, Oby Ezekwesili, who is from Anambra, has unsurprisingly kept quiet. It took Oby less than an hour to enter the streets and dance naked when Deborah Samuels was killed in Sokoto—less than an hour. Please do not take my word for it. Please verify.

“Since these killings happened in her own state, Oby is loudly silent. Just as Oby has remained silent till today after a pregnant Northerner from Adamawa, Harira Jubril was killed by unknown gunmen in broad daylight, with her four underaged daughters, Fatima, 9; Khadijah, 7; Hadiza, 5; and Zaituna, 2.

“Harira and her children were killed in Anambra on May 22, 2022. Oby Ezekwesili has NEVER condemned or even acknowledged the killings. Deborah Samuel was killed on May 12, 2022. Oby Ezekwesili condemned it the same day.

“An hour after Deborah’s killings, Oby tweeted this: ”Deborah sadly joins the long list of those who must be given Justice in this Land someday; no matter how long it takes for us to build a society where human life is respected and accorded dignity. Her “religious” killers will surely account. Someday. On earth and before God.”

Omokri said it was interesting to note that Oby Ezekwesili also never condemned the killing of Ahmed Gulak on May 31, 2021.

He added: “This selective outrage taints Oby’s activism. If it happens in the North, Oby will shout and chase clout. If it occurs in the Southeast, Oby will go about and keep mute!

“I hope the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria and the State Department in Washington, DC pay close attention to Oby.”