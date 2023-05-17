Nigerian Lady Remanded In Kirikiri Prison For Assaulting Police Officer

A Nigerian lady has been remanded in the Kirikiri correctional facility for reportedly assaulting a police officer in Ogombo, the Lekki area of Lagos State.

This comes a few days after the arrest of Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, over assault on a Police officer in Lagos.

Naija News reports that the Lagos State Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed the latest assault on a policeman in a post via Twitter on Tuesday night.

According to him, the lady whose name was withheld was arraigned in court on Tuesday and she has been remanded in the Kirikiri prison till June 6, 2023.

He tweeted: “Somewhere in Ogombo yesterday, she assaulted a police officer. She was arraigned today and has been remanded to the Kirikiri correctional facility till June 6 when the case come up again in court”

Recall that Kuti was over the weekend, involved in an altercation with a police officer on the Third Mainland bridge in Lagos and slapped the officer during the encounter.

Following the encounter, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba ordered the arrest of the singer for investigation.

On Monday, the Lagos Police PRO, Ben Hundeyin confirmed the arrest of Kuti after he turned up at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, in the company of his lawyer and family representative.