Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 17th May 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 16th May, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N748 and sell at N750 on Tuesday 16th May 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N748 Selling Rate N750

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has come out to distance itself from being responsible for the exchange rate applied to international flight tickets in Nigeria.

Naija News gathered that the association clarified its position on the issue of the exchange rate for international flight tickets in a statement sighted by The Punch.

IATA’s reaction follows reports claiming the body is responsible for the hike in exchange rates in the sector.

The body said airfares for international flights from Nigeria are denominated in US dollars and converted into naira, the local currency, for sale in the Nigerian market.

According to the association, the conversion process uses the official prevailing exchange rate provided by the country’s financial system, noting that IATA simply applies the spot rate at which the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sells USD through banks to the market at its fortnightly retail foreign exchange auctions.