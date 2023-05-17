My Government Will Appreciate Nigerian Women – Tinubu

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has stated that his administration will appreciate Nigerian women and give them the best representation.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, who was represented by the National Women leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Betta Edu, stated this on Tuesday in Abuja at the book presentation authored by Zainab Marwa.

The former Governor of Lagos State said Nigerian women are the missing piece in the puzzle that would fix the country and give it the needed speed.

He said: “All I can say is Nigerian women can go home smiling because you will have one of the best times in representation in government. Nigerian women will be appreciated.

“They have done well and are still doing well. We are proud of every effort that has been put on the table.

“Nigeria is at a turning point and the missing chip in that puzzle that would fix this country and give us the speed we need are the women folk. This is your call to action and development.”

Tinubu: How I Was Granted Asylum In US

Meanwhile, Tinubu has reflected on his past as he recounted his experience of being granted political asylum in the United States during General Sani Abacha’s regime in 1995.

During Abacha’s rule, there was a crackdown on human rights activists, lawyers, doctors, journalists, and various groups, including Tinubu’s National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) which posed a challenge to the regime.

Under pressure from Abacha, Tinubu sought refuge outside the country.

In a phone conversation with US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, Tinubu expressed his gratitude for the support he received during those difficult times.

The spokesman for the President-elect, Tunde Rahman, shared details of the conversation in a statement.