LP Crisis Deepens As Apapa Faction Asks Court To Sack All Party Lawmakers-elect

The crisis rocking the Labour Party (LP) has deepened as the Lamidi Apapa-led party’s faction allegedly asked a Kano State High Court to invalidate all the elections won by the party in the just concluded general elections.

The party’s main fold alleged that the other faction, on Wednesday, May 17, attempted to “misguide” the court into annulling all the elections it won during the February 25th election.

Speaking on the development, the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, said while the Presidential election Tribunal was sitting in Abuja earlier today, the suspended National Legal Adviser and a key member of the Lamidi Apapa group, Samuel Oyelekan, clandestinely sneaked into Kano, where he in collaboration with some members of the other political parties, asked the court to invalidate all the elections won by the Labour Party.

“In particular is the National Assembly in the 36 states and FCT on the ground that LP didn’t submit a register of voters to INEC.

“Akingbade, who presented himself as representing the Labour Party, did not oppose the motion, thus forcing the helpless judge to reserve judgement for tomorrow. Though the party will appear before the court on Thursday to set aside the proceedings, we have earlier raised the alarm of the plots by the opposition parties to ensure that LP is reduced to the rubbles.

“A few weeks ago, we alerted Nigerians of plots to hijack the party and by extension, target all our cases in the tribunal. We have since produced evidence of the letters initiated by Akingbade to various tribunals asking for the withdrawal of cases before them,” Daily Trust quoted Ifoh saying.

He asked the judiciary and all law enforcement agencies, particularly the police, and DSS, to note that Akingbade, Apapa, Abayomi Arabambi, and all those in their camp do not represent Labour Party in any capacity.

He said, “These agents have taken their hatchet job to a new level and will stop at nothing in doing their paymasters’ bid to truncate our case in various tribunals. Nigerians must be on alert and join forces in ensuring that all the anti-Democratic forces in our midst are subdued.”