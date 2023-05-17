List Of Lawmakers-Elect Present At Adamu’s Meet With Akpabio, Others

The former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday had a meeting with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu and several others.

Naija News had earlier reported that the meeting was held at the national secretariat of the ruling party.

Akpabio’s meeting with the party’s leadership is coming amidst the controversy around his ‘endorsement’ by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party and the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Adamu on Tuesday advised Akpabio that lawmakers have the right to elect their leader, however, he should not go late to the Senate on the day of inauguration to avoid a repeat of the Bukola Saraki situation which happened in 2015.

Saraki in 2015 contested against the anointed aspirant of the ruling party and won the seat of Senate President.

Akpabio was accompanied to the meeting by 40 of his colleagues.

Some of the lawmakers that accompanied Akpabio include Gbenga Daniel, Ibrahim Geidam, Ipalibo Banigo, Olamilekan Adeola and Opeyemi Bamidele.

Others were Ali Ndume, Salihu Mustapha, Mohammed Monguno, Tokunbo Abiru, Darlington Nwokocha, Asuquo Ekpenyong, Rufai Hanga, Idiat Adebule, Aziz Musa, Titus Zam, Neda Imazuen, Shuab Salusi, Yemi Adaramodu, Sadiku Ohere, Onyekachi Nwanba, Sarafadeen Ali, Yuniz Akintunde and Mutari Muhammad.

Others are Jim Kuta, Kenneth Eze, Ethan Williams, Emmanuel Demdi, Dakat Plang, Bola Ashiru, Jide Ipinsagba, Wasiu Esinlokun, Howell Eyinsu, Karimi Sunday, Cyril Fasuyi, Isa Jubrin, Nasiru Sani, Kaka Shehu Lawan, Ndubusi Patrick and Ibrahim Mohammed.