Legislators Should Be Allowed To Hold Office For Just Three Terms – Umahi

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has suggested that legislators should be allowed to hold offices for three terms with an age limit of 70 years.

Umahi stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday.

He said, “I will suggest strongly that the tenures of the legislators should be fixed and there should be also age limit for legislators. This is very important. You can give them three tenures. Age limit of 70 years will be good.”

Speaking further, Umahi who will be heading to the Senate in June after his eight-year two-terms as governor stated that it is a wrong notion that governors who are newly elected as legislators don’t have the prerequisite experience to function as lawmakers.

“The National Assembly is not a retirement home for governors. It’s a place that they want to put the experiences they acquired over the years in the governance of their states to move the nation forward,” he added.

Naija News reports that Umahi was earlier interested in the Senate Presidency position before the All Progressives Congress (APC) zoned the position to the South-South geopolitical zone, ceding it to former Akwa Ibom State governor, Godwill Akpabio.

The Governor stated that he has accepted the party’s decision out of respect for the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu.