Labour Party Reacts As Lamidi Apapa, Others Storm Presidential Tribunal

The Labour Party (LP) has slammed the factional chairman of the party, Lamidi Apapa, over his visit to the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja on Wednesday.

Naija News earlier reported that Apapa and some members of his faction arrived at the presidential tribunal to attend the continued hearing of the petition filed by the party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, against the victory of Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 election.

Recall that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, affirmed Apapa as the acting national chairman of the party pending any other court order.

Following the court order, Lamidi arrived at the tribunal to witness the resumed hearing and attempted to occupy the seat reserved for the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, but was met with resistance from some members of the party, leading to the altercation.

Reacting to the development in a tweet via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, the party said Apapa made true his threat to truncate Obi’s petition by attempting to appear as a representative of the party but was refused.

The party, however, stated that Apapa was thoroughly disgraced.

He wrote: “Rebel former Deputy National Chairman of the Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa made true his threat to truncate the Presidential Election Tribunal by attempting to appear as a representative of the @NgLabour at the ongoing hearing but was refused by the Tribunal. He was thoroughly disgraced.”