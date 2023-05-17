The Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Akin Osuntokun, has wished presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso well with any engagement with the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

This is as Osuntokun said he would have been happy if Kwankwaso can join the Labour Party.

Naija News reports that his submission is coming after hours after reports of a meeting between Tinubu and Kwankwaso emerged.

The Labour Party chieftain said he respects Kwankwaso’s decision to pitch his tent with Tinubu.

Osuntokun, while featuring on an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday said “I wish them well, “Kwankwaso is not responsible to me. I will be happy if he comes to us to work together.

“If that is his choice, I respect his choice. I don’t see anything wrong in what he has done. He makes his own choice.”

Speaking further about the 2023 general election, he claimed that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) colluded with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deliver victory for Tinubu.

He added “Obi has attained a level of international acclaim. The international community is interested in his case. In Nigeria, of course, he was obviously rigged out of the election.

“The APC people know deep in their hearts and in alliance with INEC who won the election, who at least won the majority of the votes.”

Kwankwaso polled over a million votes in the February 25 presidential poll to emerge in 4th position after the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu and his counterparts in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party, Peter Obi respectively.