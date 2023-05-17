Kenneth Okonkwo Reacts As Lamidi Apapa Is Disgraced In Court

The National Spokesperson for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Kenneth Okonkwo, has reacted after the factional national chairman of the party, Lamidi Apapa was disgraced out of court for disrupting proceedings.

Naija News earlier reported that Lamidi was met with resistance after arriving the Appeal Court Abuja for continuation sessions of the pre-hearing of the Presidential Election Tribunal slated to resume today, and attempted to occupy the seat reserved for the suspended National Chairman, Julius Abure.

The refusal of Lamidi to occupy seats in the plaintiffs’ gallery at the presidential tribunal led to a heated exchange between supporters of the two factional leaders.

He was later seen walking away after the secretary of the presidential election petition court, Josephine Ekperobe stepped in.

Speaking about the incident, the Labour chieftain via his official Twitter page noted that ‘some hired political clowns and impostors masquerading as Labour Party chieftains wanted to disrupt proceedings in court but were disgraced.’

He wrote: “We are back again in the Court of Appeal today, 17th May, 2023, for the continuation of hearing in our petition to dethrone the old order and usher in a new Nigeria. @PeterObi is in court. Some hired political clowns and impostors masquerading as Labour Party chieftains wanted to disrupt proceedings in court but were disgraced. Victory is ours by the grace of God.”