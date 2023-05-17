It Is Time For You To ‘Hand Over’ To Me – Ezekwesili To Buhari

Former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili has on Wednesday sent a message to President Muhammadu Buhari asking him to hand over power to her.

Ezekwesili sarcastically adviced Buhari to swiftly hand over power to her so she can meet the aspirations of his supporters after his woeful performance in office.

The politician stated this via a series of tweets on her Twitter handle.

In her tweet, she described Buhari as an “ineffectual Commander-in-Chief of the Nigeria Armed Forces.”

Her proclamation is coming amidst the outcry of the President’s supporters over his inability to secure the country and its citizens.

She urged his supporters to vote for her so she could bring respite to their agony.

She wrote, “Let’s ask the ineffectual Commander-in-Chief of the Nigeria Armed Forces @Mbuhari to swiftly hand over power to me so I can satisfy his supporters cry on his ignoble failure to secure the country, citizens and residents of Nigeria. I welcome their vote of confidence in me. “I welcome their vote of confidence in me.”

She added in another tweet, “Once I analytically surmised that demanding action on any governance issue from @Mbuhari was equivalent to expecting the impossible, I stopped. We have a so-called Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces, who sorely degenerated the state of our country’s security. Ignoble legacy.”