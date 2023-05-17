Hilda Baci: Moses Bliss Sends Message To Guinness World Records

Popular gospel artiste Moses Bliss has urged the Guinness World Records to hasten the confirmation of Nigerian chef, Hilda Bassey aka Hilda Baci for the longest cooking marathon in the world by an individual.

The ‘Miracle No Dey Tire Juses’ crooner, said the world is waiting for the pronouncement of the Guinness Book of Records to officially seal Baci’s laudable efforts.

He said the unprecedented feat recorded by the 27-year-old restaurateur speaks to the uncanny determination, exceptional diligence, and the indomitable spirit of the Nigerian youth.

“Hilda Baci’s mind-blowing attempt is testament to the unwavering resolve of the Nigerian youth to aim for the stars. Baci has carved a name for herself as a pacesetter and a worthy ambassador of Nigerian youth in the comity of nations, pushing the flag of the country positively across the globe,” Bliss stated.

“It is satisfactory that Guinness World Records has acknowledged Baci’s effort and said a review is ongoing to crown her with the much-coveted and deserving position but this should be fast-tracked without compromise for laid-down standards. This only is how to reward hard work.”