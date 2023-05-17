Guinea Passport: Group Files Fresh Suit To Stop Tinubu’s Swearing-In

A civil society organization, Advocacy for Societal Rights Advancement and Development Initiative (ASRADI), has approached the Federal High Court in Abuja with a motion seeking to halt the scheduled swearing-in of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on May 29.

ASRADI alleged that Tinubu lied under oath about his possession of a Guinean passport.

The group filed a motion ex-parte alongside the suit, citing urgency and requesting the court’s prompt intervention due to the upcoming swearing-in ceremony.

Additionally, ASRADI sought permission from the court to apply for an order of mandamus, compelling the Inspector General of Police to investigate Tinubu for perjury and recommend him for prosecution if found guilty.

ASRADI claimed that Tinubu committed perjury by failing to disclose his dual citizenship in Form EC9 submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as part of his qualification to contest the presidential election held on February 25.

The organization became aware of the alleged perjury through an online publication on April 16, 2023.

ASRADI had previously requested police intervention, but no action was taken, leading them to seek court intervention.

In support of the suit, ASRADI attached evidence, including a letter dated May 8 addressed to the Inspector General of Police.

The organization, represented by its lawyer Mr Chukwunweike Okafor, is seeking a declaration that the police are obligated to investigate Tinubu for perjury and an order of mandamus to compel such an investigation.

They further request that if Tinubu is found guilty, he should be referred to the Attorney General of the Federation for prosecution.

The plaintiff also seeks an order to investigate and prosecute Tinubu for perjury before his swearing-in on May 29, 2023.

The affidavit of urgency, deposed by ASRADI’s Executive Director Mr Adeolu Oyinlola, emphasizes the need for the ex-parte motion to be heard and determined before Tinubu’s swearing-in as President.

However, no date has been set for the court to hear the matter.