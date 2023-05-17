Fani-Kayode Reacts As US Secretary Of State, Bliken Calls Tinubu

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the phone conversation between the United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, and Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News earlier reported that Bliken phoned Tinubu on Tuesday after announcing the imposition of visa restrictions on specific individuals who undermined the democratic process during the 2023 elections.

In a statement released on Tuesday by the Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, Matthew Miller, Blinken told Tinubu that the Joe Biden administration is committed to strengthening ties with Nigeria.

The US Secretary stated that the U.S.-Nigeria partnership is built on shared interests and strong people-to-people ties and that those links should continue strengthening under Tinubu’s tenure.

Reacting to the development via a Twitter post on Wednesday, Fani-Kayode said it was good to hear that Bliken called Tinubu and expressed the Biden administration’s commitment to strengthen ties with Nigeria.

The former minister said the conversation between both leaders is a positive and encouraging development and the kind of courtesy, and understanding that Nigeria expects and deserves from its foreign friends and partners.

Fani-Kayode further stated that Nigeria expects respect from the US government and not threats of sanctions and visa bans.

He wrote: “Glad to hear that @SecBlinken called @officialABAT yesterday and expressed the Biden administration’s commitment to “strengthen ties with Nigeria”.

”In a statement issued by one Matthew Miller, a spokesman of the @StateDept which was posted on their website, Blinken was reported to have said, inter alia, that “the U.S.-Nigeria partnership is built on shared interests and strong people-to-people ties and that those links should continue to strengthen under President-elect Tinubu’s tenure”.

”He added that “Secretary Blinken and President-elect Tinubu discussed the importance of inclusive leadership that represents all Nigerians, continued comprehensive security cooperation and reforms to support economic growth.”

“This is a positive and encouraging development and the kind of courtesy, respect and understanding that we expect and deserve from our foreign friends and partners and not threats of sanctions and visa bans. Respect always begets respect!